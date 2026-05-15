Mariners depth chart: who will replace Cal Raleigh while he’s injured?

Things are getting worse for the Seattle Mariners; they have now lost Cal Raleigh, who isn't having the best of seasons either, but at least they have someone available on the depth chart to replace him.

Cal Raleigh has been officially placed on the 10-day injured list by the Seattle Mariners after suffering a right oblique strain. To fill the void at catcher, the team will turn to Mitch Garver as one of the primary internal candidates on the depth chart to manage the pitching staff and provide a veteran presence behind the plate.

Garver brings a wealth of experience to the lineup, having won a World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023 and boasting a career total of over 100 home runs. While he has struggled early in the 2026 MLB season with a .180 batting average.

The second option on the Mariners’ depth chart is Jhonny Pereda, who was recently recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to provide much-needed support for the catching rotation. Pereda has shown promise in his limited opportunities this year.

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Are the Mariners losing a lot without Raleigh?

Despite his reputation as a powerhouse, Cal Raleigh has been enduring a statistically brutal 2026 campaign, hampered by the very oblique injury that eventually landed him on the shelf. Prior to being sidelined, he was hitting just .161 with a meager .560 OPS.

#MLBTonight discusses Cal Raleigh following his placement onto the Injured List with a right oblique strain. https://t.co/0fiLaPP88n pic.twitter.com/IaMetNt6VD — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 14, 2026

The Mariners currently sit at 22-23, placing them second in the AL West and struggling to find consistent offensive rhythm as a collective unit. While Raleigh’s power is always missed, his recent slump was actively hurting the lineup’s efficiency, and the move to the injured list may actually provide the team a chance to reset.

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Seattle’s pitching staff remains among the most talented in the American League, which should keep the team competitive even while their star catcher is absent. If Garver can find his timing and Pereda maintains his steady play, the Mariners are well-positioned to weather this storm.