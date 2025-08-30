NY Mets shatter franchise record with jaw-dropping offense vs. Marlins

The New York Mets are hitting their stride at the perfect moment in the season. After a rollercoaster campaign, the Mets have won six of their last eight games, keeping their National League East hopes alive. Friday night, their offense delivered a historic performance that will be remembered for years.

Facing the Miami Marlins, the spotlight was also on promising pitching prospect Jonah Tong, who made his Major League debut at just 22 years old. The left-hander was impressive, going five innings, allowing one earned run on six hits, and striking out six, showing a mix of 97 MPH fastballs, curveballs, sliders, and changeups.

However, it was the Mets’ lineup that truly stole the show. Their offensive explosion set a new franchise record for runs scored at home in a single game, finishing 19-9 in a display of hitting dominance and team balance.

How did the Mets set this record?

Every starter contributed, recording at least one hit and one run. The team launched six home runs, including No. 33 from Juan Soto, No. 31 from Pete Alonso, and two from Brandon Nimmo (21 and 22). This comprehensive display of power and depth emphasized the Mets’ current offensive momentum.

Jonah Tong’s promising debut

Tong’s debut offered hope for the future of the Mets’ rotation. In five innings, he limited the Marlins to six hits, struck out six, and displayed poise beyond his years. His mix of pitches and velocity on the fastball confirmed why he is one of the organization’s most highly-touted prospects.

Can the Mets maintain this offensive pace?

The 19-run effort brought the Mets closer to their season-high of 24 runs, set against the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018. With four players already hitting at least 20 home runs and an average of nine runs over the past five games, the Mets’ lineup appears poised to sustain this level of production as the playoff race intensifies.

