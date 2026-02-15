NY Mets star Juan Soto sends clear message about Pete Alonso’s departure ahead of next MLB season

MLB has already begun to show its first offseason moves, and the New York Mets have been one of the teams making the most noise. Not only because of the high-profile names arriving to join Juan Soto, but also due to some significant departures, such as Pete Alonso.

For many, Alonso’s departure to the Baltimore Orioles could have been a major blow looking ahead, but according to Soto himself, his spot on the field will be well covered.

“We have Bo [Bichette], I trust him. He’s a great hitter. He can hit homers and hit for average. That’s great protection,” the Dominican outfielder said on possibly missing Alonso’s protection behind him.

It will be a matter of seeing, as the first games unfold, whether the presence of Bo Bichette alongside his new teammates can fill this void, or if, on the contrary, the team will struggle more than expected in that area of the field.

Major moves on the Mets’ roster

The Mets’ 2026 offseason has been a seismic shift for the franchise, marked by the dismantling of their long-standing core. The most important departures were the losses of Polar Bear Pete Alonso, and closer Edwin Diaz, who joined the Dodgers, alongside the trades of staples Brandon Nimmo (to Texas) and Jeff McNeil (to Oakland).

To fill these massive voids, David Stearns executed a aggressive pivot, headlined by the signing of shortstop Bo Bichette to a three-year deal and the high-profile trade for Milwaukee ace Freddy Peralta.

Additionally, the acquisitions of Marcus Semien, Luis Robert Jr., and Jorge Polanco have completely remodeled the lineup, signaling a new era in Queens that prioritizes defensive flexibility and elite starting pitching over sentimental ties.