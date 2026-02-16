Francisco Lindor and NY Mets leaders receive clear message with firm decision from owner Steve Cohen

The New York Mets are in the midst of preparing for a new MLB season, boasting a roster loaded with star power and big-name talent such as Francisco Lindor, among others. While having so much talent can be a major advantage, Steve Cohen understands that debates surrounding the team’s leadership can also become controversial.

During recent remarks to the media — later shared by SNY on X — the Mets’ owner and one of the franchise’s key decision-makers made it clear that as long as he holds his position, there will be no captains on his team.

“As long as I’m owning the team, there will never be a team captain. That was my decision. My view is, the locker room is unique and let the locker room sort it out year-in, year-out.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This message wasn’t directed only at Francisco Lindor, but also at some of his new teammates, who previously held significant influence with their former clubs. Bo Bichette, Freddy Peralta, and Juan Soto are among the key names Carlos Mendoza will have at his disposal for what lies ahead.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

The atmosphere inside the Mets’ clubhouse

During a recent press conference, Francisco Lindor addressed the NY Mets clubhouse culture by emphasizing that while players don’t necessarily have to be “best friends” to succeed, they must maintain a professional brotherhood built on mutual respect and shared goals.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets owner Steve Cohen puts pressure on Juan Soto, Carlos Mendoza with warning for the team

Following a 2025 season filled with rumors of internal friction, Lindor clarified that the team’s priority is “pulling in the same direction,” stating that being good teammates who care for one another is the true foundation of their environment as they look to turn the page for the new season.