NY Giants’ Malik Nabers report confirms expectation on star WR for Week 1 vs Cowboys

The New York Giants begin their Week 1 campaign against the Dallas Cowboys, with all eyes on what will ultimately happen with Malik Nabers.

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season is putting the spotlight squarely on the NFC East. The New York Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys, and G-Men fans may have a real reason to get excited, as Malik Nabers’ status for the game appears to be confirmed following a report from insider Dan Graziano.

“It sounds like [Malik Nabers is] going to be good to go for Sunday night,” the ESPN reporter revealed on Get Up. The updated WR depth chart following Darius Slayton’s release has Nabers listed as the No. 1 receiver and one of Jaxson Dart’s primary targets, and everything points to that being the case on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants’ decision on cutting Slayton also appears to have moved Odell Beckham Jr. up the pecking order, further strengthening an elite passing attack under John Harbaugh. Clearly, Nabers has made a favorable recovery from his injuries and should be available to coaching staff from the very first snap.

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A matchup stealing all the headlines

The temperature is starting to rise ahead of this matchup, as the Cowboys already have the New York Giants in their crosshairs and are eager to come away with a victory on their trip to the East Coast. The first Sunday Night Football game of the season will feature two NFC contenders, and whichever team comes out on top will clearly get its campaign off to a strong start.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants

Around 82,000 people are expected to attend this highly anticipated matchup, which will feature several intriguing one-on-one battles, including the showdown between Greg Newsome and George Pickens. Which of these two teams will ultimately come away with the victory?

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The season opener beyond Dallas

While securing a victory over America’s Team will be crucial for the Giants in their season opener, a series of challenges also awaits them beyond that matchup. These are the upcoming games that Harbaugh and his players will have on their schedule after facing the Cowboys:

Week 2, at Los Angeles Rams (September 21)

Week 3, vs Tennessee Titans (September 27)

Week 4, vs Arizona Cardinals (October 4)

Week 5, at Washington Commanders (October 11)

Week 6, vs New Orleans Saints (October 18)

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