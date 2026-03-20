NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone could take calculated risk with veteran catcher J.C. Escarra

With less than a week until Opening Day, the New York Yankees are close to finalizing their 26-man roster, with only a few spots still undecided. Veteran catcher J.C. Escarra is expected to compete for significant playing time behind Austin Wells, giving manager Aaron Boone a potential spark off the bench.

“J.C. is a really good player,” Boone told Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. “I tell him this, too, but he just hasn’t gotten a chance yet.“ Boone also described Escarra as a “top-half-of-the-league catcher,” a view supported by projection models.

After Boone offered a cautious update on Carlos Rodon, and the conversation around roster depth naturally includes players like Escarra, who has been in professional baseball since 2019 and made his major league debut last season. In 84 at-bats, he slashed .202/.296/.333 with two home runs and 11 RBI, showing flashes of potential despite limited experience.

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Boone’s gamble

While Escarra’s offensive track record is modest, Boone believes his defensive skills, pitch framing, and projected overall contribution justify giving him meaningful opportunities this season. The manager’s decision is a calculated risk, aiming to see if Escarra can provide both stability behind the plate and timely contributions at bat.

J.C. Escarra #25 of the Yankees throws the ball after a strikeout of Trea Turner. Mike Carlson/Getty Images

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FanGraphs’ 2026 ZiPS projects that in a 130-game sample, Escarra would finish with a 2.2 fWAR, which would have ranked 15th among all MLB catchers in 2025. Analytical models reinforce Boone’s approach, suggesting that Escarra’s underlying skills make him more than a typical bench option.

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Opportunity to solidify a role

This season offers Escarra his first extended look in the majors. Success could validate Boone’s gamble, provide depth to the Yankees’ catching rotation, and give the team flexibility in late-game situations. While the risk is evident, the potential reward is a reliable, versatile catcher capable of contributing in multiple ways.

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