What do the Red Sox need vs Rays to seal a 2026 MLB playoff berth today, Sep. 19?

Chad Tracy’s Boston Red Sox have been one of the major contenders in the AL East, and they will look to secure a postseason berth against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Boston Red Sox have been one of the major storylines in the AL East right up until the final stretch of the season. Behind the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees, the team managed by interim manager Chad Tracy needs a series of results to secure a Wild Card berth and keep its postseason hopes alive.

Beating the Rays on the road at Tropicana Field is a must. On top of that, the Red Sox need either the Texas Rangers or the Houston Astros to lose their game in order to finally punch their ticket to the postseason.

Both the Rangers and the Astros will play at home in the evening. Texas will host the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, while Jose Espada’s team will welcome the Atlanta Braves to Daikin Park.

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Boston wants to return to the World Series

The Boston Red Sox are itching to make a serious Fall Classic run, aiming to bring the Commissioner’s Trophy back to Fenway for the first time since their dominant 2018 championship. Sitting at an impressive 84-70 record late into the campaign, the club has completely revitalized its season under manager Chad Tracy, who took the helm and turned things around after a rough start.

Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox.

With the squad clicking at the right time and buying into Tracy’s energetic leadership, Boston looks ready to cause standard postseason chaos and prove they belong back on baseball’s biggest stage.

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More chances to clinch a postseason spot

If the Red Sox can’t lock up their Wild Card spot today against Tampa Bay, they still have plenty of chances left on the schedule to seal the deal. They’ll wrap up their road trip at Tropicana Field on Sunday against the Rays before returning home for a critical six-game homestand to close out the regular season.

BoSox will host a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians mid-week, followed by a final three-game Interleague matchup against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park from September 25-27. With those remaining games right in front of their home crowd, the Red Sox hold their postseason destiny firmly in their own hands.