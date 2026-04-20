Salvador Perez moves forward after ‘mental breather’ situation with Matt Quatraro

Salvador Perez recently addressed questions after being left out of the lineup due to a decision by Matt Quatraro, making it clear once again that he did not feel he needed the kind of “mental reset” the manager had suggested, a comment that previously prompted a strong response from the catcher on social media.

The update came from Joel Goldberg on X: “Salvador Perez just spoke with the media. He was in a great mood. Talked with Matt Quatraro this morning. Been dealing with a sore hip so expects to DH more in next few days. Didn’t feel like he needed a ‘mental breather’ but understands he can’t play 162. Ready to move forward.”

Goldberg also noted that one of the reasons Elias Diaz was called up to handle catching duties is because Pérez has been dealing with hip discomfort, which will likely keep him away from behind the plate for a few days. For now, he has not been placed on the injured list and remains available on the depth chart.

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What happens if Pérez can’t return behind the plate?

If Pérez is unable to resume catching duties, even though nothing serious has been reported regarding his hip, the Kansas City Royals do have options. In addition to Díaz, the team can turn to Carter Jensen, giving them multiple alternatives at the position if needed.

Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals

Quatraro’s initial assessment of Pérez’s performance was not exaggerated. The veteran has struggled to start the MLB season, and in Sunday’s April 19 game against the New York Yankees, where he served as DH, he went hitless in four at-bats and struck out twice. He has not recorded a hit since April 16 and is currently batting .152.

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Last season also began slowly for Pérez. Through his first 21 games of 2025, he posted a .203 average with two home runs. While he has one more home run at this point in 2026, his overall production has dipped, with fewer hits and RBIs compared to the same stretch last year.