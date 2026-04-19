Salvador Perez fires back at Matt Quatraro after benching vs NY Yankees

Salvador Perez hasn’t been playing well so far this season, at least in the eyes of Matt Quatraro, who not only said as much but also left him out of the lineup for Game 2 of the series against the New York Yankees, explaining that the catcher needed a mental break.

“I don’t need a mental breather,” Pérez responded on social media, pushing back on Quatraro’s earlier comments before the game: “…Salvy’s been struggling a little bit. Just try to give him a little mental breather,” the manager said about giving his catcher the day off.

The Kansas City Royals went on to lose that Game 2 to the Yankees, meaning they dropped the series, though Game 3 still offers a chance to salvage some pride. They currently sit at 7-14, and Quatraro’s assessment of Pérez isn’t off, he’s hitting just .160.

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Just how much is Pérez struggling?

Pérez is a catcher, and while batting average isn’t always the primary metric at that position, he’s typically a .250+ hitter with a .263 career average. So far in 2026, he’s managed just 12 hits in 75 at-bats, along with two extra-base hits and three home runs, production that hasn’t done much to help Kansas City climb out of its current hole.

Of course it's Salvador Perez with the first homer for the @Royals this season! 👑



📺: FOX, stream on @watchfoxone: https://t.co/aMsHULTiL9 pic.twitter.com/RKt6Rjiubq — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 29, 2026

Among the team’s regular starters, Pérez has been the least productive at the plate. Vinnie Pasquantino is next at .165, followed by second baseman Jonathan India at .167, a clear sign the infield hasn’t contributed much offensively.

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The Royals aren’t alone in their struggles. While they sit at 7-14, teams like the Chicago Cubs are in a similar position, while the division-leading Cleveland Guardians hold a 12-10 record. The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers are close behind with just one fewer win each.