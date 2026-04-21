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Bobby Witt Jr. has surprising reaction to Royals being booed at home

Bobby Witt Jr. did not stay silent after hearing the harsh boos from Kansas City Royals fans at home following another loss, as the team’s situation continues to spiral.

Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesBobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. was on the field for another loss, this time against the Baltimore Orioles at home, and the reaction from fans was unforgiving. Every Kansas City Royals player was booed, prompting the star shortstop to admit the team has earned that response.

The comments from Witt Jr. were shared by Jaylon Thompson on X: “Yeah it s—-. But if you’re the worst team in baseball, you might deserve to get booed every once in a while. It should motivate us to get better. Just motivate us to go out there and lay it all on the field each and every night.”

It was a brutally honest assessment from Witt Jr., who understands the Royals are now stuck in a deep 7-16 hole and in urgent need of a turnaround. The situation could become even more complicated with Salvador Perez expected to be away from catching duties for a few days, further testing the team’s depth.

Developing story…

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
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