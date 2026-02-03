NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone sends clear message to Anthony Volpe as shortstop competition intensifies

The New York Yankees continue to project confidence in Anthony Volpe, but recent roster decisions and candid comments from manager Aaron Boone suggest the organization is also preparing contingencies as the young shortstop faces a pivotal stretch in his career.

While Volpe remains central to the Yankees’ long-term plans, the team’s acquisition of veteran José Caballero last season underscored a willingness to prioritize depth and competition.

Now entering his fourth full year in the majors, the pressure is mounting for Volpe to establish himself as a reliable everyday shortstop. Since 2023, he has posted a .222 batting average with 52 home runs, 192 RBIs, and 217 runs scored, along with a Gold Glove award—production that reflects defensive excellence but ongoing offensive inconsistency.

Boone addresses competition at shortstop

Boone offered a direct assessment of the situation when asked whether Volpe will operate under increased scrutiny this season. “Now with José Caballero in the mix, we have somebody that’s like, ‘Man, this guy’s a really good big league player,’” Boone said during an appearance on WFAN.

Anthony Volpe #11 of the Yankees warms up before game two against the Blue Jays. Mark Blinch/Getty Images

He also added, “I think [Caballero] showed that with us. He’s shown that the last couple of years with Tampa and Seattle, can really legit defend at a lot different places, including shortstop. He started to push himself into the mix a little bit last year.”

Despite acknowledging Caballero’s impact, Boone reiterated his belief in Volpe’s long-term upside. “I still think Anthony is going to be a frontline shortstop in this league. Everyone’s path isn’t linear,” Boone said. “That can be tough, especially in New York, when you’re finding your way. But bringing guys in like Caballero, I think that’s good for competition.”

Yankees confident in core heading into 2026

Beyond individual roster battles, Boone expressed optimism about the Yankees’ broader outlook after an offseason focused on continuity and targeted upgrades. “I’m personally excited that we have the players we do going back at it because I think there’s a hunger there because we didn’t finish the job,” Boone said. “I think we’re really good.”

Boone reflects on missed opportunity

Boone admitted that last season’s ending was particularly difficult, largely because he believed the roster was positioned for a deep postseason run. “The end of last season was arguably the hardest one I’ve had because I felt so strongly about our group,” Boone said. “We were healthy. I felt like the moves we made at the deadline finished off our team.”

