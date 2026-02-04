Cam Ward describes new Titans OC Brian Daboll with three words

The Tennessee Titans are looking to return to the postseason for the first time since 2021, and the franchise has made significant moves within the coaching staff to reach that goal. In addition to hiring Robert Saleh as its new head coach, Brian Daboll has joined the team as the new offensive coordinator. Titans quarterback Cam Ward recently used three words to describe a standout quality of his new play-caller.

The Titans are coming off another forgettable season, recording a 3-14 record for the second consecutive year. That lack of progress prompted the front office to overhaul the coaching staff and Daboll’s arrival is specifically designed to maximize the potential of Ward, who is coming off a solid rookie campaign and described Daboll with three words.

“He’s a fiery coach,” the Titans QB said, via the team’s website. “He is going to get on my a— when he needs to, and he is going to hold me to a high standard. And that’s the standard I want to be held to”.

Ward’s first season in the NFL was a bright spot despite the team’s overall finish. The rookie completed 323-of-540 passes for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, posting a passer rating of 80.3. He also added 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Brian Daboll during his tenure with the Giants. (Getty Images)

Furthermore, Ward etched his name into the franchise record books. His 540 passing attempts now rank as the third-highest single-season total in team history, trailing only Warren Moon, who recorded 655 attempts in 1991 and 584 in 1990.

Ward on Saleh’s hiring

After a dismal season that left the franchise searching for answers, the Titans have turned to Robert Saleh to lead their rebuilding effort. Saleh arrives in Nashville with a sterling reputation, most recently serving as the architect of San Francisco 49ers‘ defense.

Ward was quick to voice his approval of the move, viewing Saleh’s arrival as a vital step in the Titans’ evolution. The young passer emphasized that this isn’t just about a change in the coaching office, but about establishing a connection that can transform the team’s fortunes in every game.

“I think it’s a great hire, especially for the team and where we want to be identity-wise, what we want to put on the field…” Ward said of Saleh. “So, I am excited to have him as my head coach, and excited to get some wins for him. It has been good getting to know him, especially him starting to learn more about me, and me learning more about him. We want to create that relationship and be able to carry it over onto the field”.

