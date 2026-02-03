Tarik Skubal’s infielder teammate has yet to receive clearance to play in the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Tarik Skubal may be dealing with uncertainty about his future with the Tigers, but one of his teammates, Javier Báez, is also facing an unresolved situation of his own. The Tigers infielder has yet to receive full clearance to play for Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

“Javier Báez’s name remains in limbo heading into the 2026 World Baseball Classic, according to confirmation obtained by EL VOCERO through the player’s agency, DSports Network,” wrote Gabriel Quiles, who had previously reported on X that Báez has not been denied permission to participate.

Báez put together a strong season with the Tigers, appearing in 126 games and showing he was back in good form after being limited to just 80 games in 2024. From 2021 through 2023, Báez had consistently played 120-plus games per season, and his improved health in 2025 reignited Puerto Rico’s interest in him for the WBC.

Why hasn’t Báez been fully cleared for the WBC?

The reason remains unclear, but Quiles notes it may be related to the player’s health. During the 2025 MLB regular season, Báez reportedly dealt with minor injuries that ultimately were not considered serious by either the Tigers or the Puerto Rico Baseball Federation.

“Báez’s case adds to a series of medical and administrative evaluations that have complicated the construction of the national team, even though the player is coming off one of his healthiest seasons in recent years,” Quiles wrote.

It’s also worth noting that Puerto Rico has been one of the countries most affected by insurance-related issues, with several players initially being denied permission to participate in the WBC. Some of those restrictions have since been lifted, allowing players to rejoin the national team.