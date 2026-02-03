Trending topics:
MLB

Tarik Skubal’s infielder teammate has yet to receive clearance to play in the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Tarik Skubal has yet to fully resolve his own situation with the Tigers, and one of his teammates is going through something similar after failing to receive full clearance to play for Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Tarik Skubal reacts after retiring the side vs the Mariners on October 10, 2025 in Seattle.
© Getty ImagesTarik Skubal reacts after retiring the side vs the Mariners on October 10, 2025 in Seattle.

Tarik Skubal may be dealing with uncertainty about his future with the Tigers, but one of his teammates, Javier Báez, is also facing an unresolved situation of his own. The Tigers infielder has yet to receive full clearance to play for Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

“Javier Báez’s name remains in limbo heading into the 2026 World Baseball Classic, according to confirmation obtained by EL VOCERO through the player’s agency, DSports Network,” wrote Gabriel Quiles, who had previously reported on X that Báez has not been denied permission to participate.

Báez put together a strong season with the Tigers, appearing in 126 games and showing he was back in good form after being limited to just 80 games in 2024. From 2021 through 2023, Báez had consistently played 120-plus games per season, and his improved health in 2025 reignited Puerto Rico’s interest in him for the WBC.

Advertisement

Why hasn’t Báez been fully cleared for the WBC?

The reason remains unclear, but Quiles notes it may be related to the player’s health. During the 2025 MLB regular season, Báez reportedly dealt with minor injuries that ultimately were not considered serious by either the Tigers or the Puerto Rico Baseball Federation.

Advertisement

“Báez’s case adds to a series of medical and administrative evaluations that have complicated the construction of the national team, even though the player is coming off one of his healthiest seasons in recent years,” Quiles wrote.

Juan Soto, Manny Machado headline Dominican Republic’s preliminary 2026 WBC roster

see also

Juan Soto, Manny Machado headline Dominican Republic’s preliminary 2026 WBC roster

It’s also worth noting that Puerto Rico has been one of the countries most affected by insurance-related issues, with several players initially being denied permission to participate in the WBC. Some of those restrictions have since been lifted, allowing players to rejoin the national team.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
NY Yankees’ Austin Wells makes decision on which national team he’ll represent in the 2026 WBC
MLB

NY Yankees’ Austin Wells makes decision on which national team he’ll represent in the 2026 WBC

Juan Soto, Manny Machado headline Dominican Republic’s preliminary 2026 WBC roster
MLB

Juan Soto, Manny Machado headline Dominican Republic’s preliminary 2026 WBC roster

Updated: Which players have been denied permission to play in the 2026 World Baseball Classic
MLB

Updated: Which players have been denied permission to play in the 2026 World Baseball Classic

MLB insider reveals NY Yankees’ special plan for Amed Rosario ahead of 2026 spring training
MLB

MLB insider reveals NY Yankees’ special plan for Amed Rosario ahead of 2026 spring training

Better Collective Logo