Updated: Which players have been denied permission to play in the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Controversy continues to build ahead of the 2026 World Baseball Classic, as the list of players denied clearance to participate in the marquee event keeps growing. Puerto Rico has been hit the hardest so far, with eight players unable to suit up for the national team.

Alongside Francisco Lindor, the cases of Carlos Correa and José Berríos have also surfaced, both major MLB stars for Puerto Rico, who have reportedly indicated they would be willing to withdraw from the World Baseball Classic if the wave of players being “denied” participation due to insurance issues continues.

“MLB and the MLBPA are lobbying the WBC insurer to change some of its decisions on players, per Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal. The Puerto Rico Baseball Federation is also seeking private insurance alternatives for its players who have been denied insurance, per Gaby Quile,” Shawn Spradling reported on X.

Players denied insurance coverage for the 2026 World Baseball Classic

As Spradling noted on X, it remains possible that some names on the list, maintained and updated by Erica Block of the New York Post, could ultimately be cleared to play, though that remains uncertain. However, players like José Altuve are considered highly unlikely to participate, given his recent history of injuries with Venezuela that have repeatedly forced him to miss the start of the MLB season with the Astros.

Jose Altuve lies on the ground after being hit by a pitch during the 2023 World Baseball Classic on March 18, 2023 in Miami. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Puerto Rico:

F. Lindor

C. Correa

J. Berríos

V. Caratini

Y. Ríos

J. Morán

E. Pagán

A. Díaz

Dominican Republic:

E. De La Cruz

Venezuela:

J. Altuve

M. Rojas

M. Pérez

C. Narváez

W. Contreras (TBD)

Panama:

J. Lawrence

I. Herrera (TBD)

So far, there are no players from the United States or Canada on the list. Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Panama, and the Dominican Republic have been the most affected to this point. While several Dominican stars are still awaiting final decisions, the overall list of impacted players is already extensive.

A total of 20 teams will compete in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Puerto Rico has not only been the country most affected by the insurance-related issues, but as a host nation for Pool A (Panama, Cuba, Canada, and Colombia), the situation represents a significant blow for local fans who may not get to see their national baseball stars on home soil.