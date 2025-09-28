What happens if the NY Mets win or lose today against the Miami Marlins in MLB regular season finale?

The New York Mets fan base anxiously anticipates the regular season finale, unsure whether they’ll be celebrating a postseason berth or looking ahead to next season with a lengthy to-do list. The Mets have struggled in the latter part of the year, which has placed them in this precarious position.

The Miami Marlins are already out of contention for the final Wild Card spot in the National League, giving the Mets an opportunity to secure their place as the season concludes. After the high-profile signing of Juan Soto, fans have expected to see their team in this position since the season’s outset.

Despite Soto’s strong performance throughout the regular season, some members of the pitching staff failed to live up to expectations. This inconsistency has jeopardized the team’s postseason aspirations as the season progressed, and their overall performance left much to be desired.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some fans have directed their frustration toward head coach Carlos Mendoza, criticizing his handling of certain games. As the regular season winds down, the fan base is eagerly hoping for a miraculous outcome against the Marlins.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

What happens if the Mets win against the Marlins?

If the New York Mets clinch a victory over the Miami Marlins today, they’ll need the Cincinnati Reds to lose their matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers, who boast the league’s best record at 96-65, have every chance of defeating the Reds.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets’ HC Carlos Mendoza faces setback with key player’s injury in Wild Card hunt

However, the Reds have claimed victory in the last two games of the series, maintaining pressure on the Mets. A failure to secure a playoff berth would likely evoke scrutiny from the fan base.

Advertisement

What happens if the Mets lose to the Marlins?

If the New York Mets fall to the Marlins, they will be ousted from postseason contention. This outcome would surely disappoint a fan base that anticipated a deep postseason run after an offseason filled with high expectations and key additions.

Who has the tiebreaker between the Mets and the Reds?

The Cincinnati Reds hold the tiebreaker over the New York Mets, having gained a head-to-head advantage in the regular season. Consequently, even if both teams lose, Cincinnati will claim the Wild Card spot, leaving the Mets to contemplate their offseason adjustments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In light of this, the regular season finale is fraught with anticipation from both fan bases. While the Mets are a win away from potentially securing a Wild Card slot, the Reds have the upper hand due to their tiebreaker advantage.

SurveyWho is securing the last Wild Card spot in the NL? Who is securing the last Wild Card spot in the NL? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE