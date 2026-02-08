Trending topics:
MLB

Peter Bendix answers tough question from Miami fan about Marlins’ low spending this offseason

Peter Bendix delivered his clearest response yet on why the Miami Marlins have not spent heavily on acquiring new players, with his explanation focusing in particular on the pitching staff and the addition of Pete Fairbanks.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Peter Bendix president of baseball operations for the Miami Marlins on March 27, 2025 in Miami.
© Getty ImagesPeter Bendix president of baseball operations for the Miami Marlins on March 27, 2025 in Miami.

Peter Bendix did not hesitate to give a clear response to a Miami Marlins fan who appeared concerned about the team’s low spending during the offseason. The president of baseball operations was direct in his answer and outlined what the future could hold for the franchise, particularly now with Pete Fairbanks on the mound.

“We’re investing in all aspects of the organization. There’s a lot of things that need to happen to get us to the point where we’re good every year. To the point of veteran leadership, I agree — Pete Fairbanks is here partially for that reason,” Bendix said.

Despite not spending heavily this MLB offseason, Fairbanks is viewed as a key piece for the pitching staff. “I have a relationship with Pete from my time in Tampa Bay. I know what he brings to the table on the mound, and I know what he brings to the table in the bullpen and in the clubhouse. I think he’s going to be really, really good for our clubhouse,” Bendix added.

Advertisement

Bendix also highlighted the importance of young players for Miami

In his response to the Marlins fan, Bendix made it clear that beyond spending on specific needs, the team’s main hope lies in its prospects and young players, and in finding ways to give them consistent playing time.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

“I think the key for us is to continue to invest in all different aspects, and part of that is the number of young players that we have. The opportunities we have for them are really important as well. We need to see them play, we need to give them a chance to play, and with Fairbanks, I think he will bring that leadership you mentioned,” Bendix said.

AJ Hinch confronted Tarik Skubal with tough question after his $32 million arbitration win vs the Tigers

see also

AJ Hinch confronted Tarik Skubal with tough question after his $32 million arbitration win vs the Tigers

Among the Marlins’ top prospects right now, according to Prospects1500.com, is left-hander Thomas White, who has yet to make his professional debut but is currently working at the Triple-A level. Another notable prospect is left-hander Robby Snelling, along with outfielder Owen Cassie, a position player who recently joined the organization via trade.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Brett Favre explains why he won’t watch the Super Bowl LX halftime show
NFL

Brett Favre explains why he won’t watch the Super Bowl LX halftime show

49ers WR wants to re-sign with San Francisco after earning $1.7 million last season without scoring touchdowns
NFL

49ers WR wants to re-sign with San Francisco after earning $1.7 million last season without scoring touchdowns

NY Mets’ Francisco Lindor draws unexpected music celebrity support amid 2026 WBC plans
MLB

NY Mets’ Francisco Lindor draws unexpected music celebrity support amid 2026 WBC plans

Chiefs HC Andy Reid gets controversial message from Tom Brady’s teammate on Super Bowl dynasty with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce
NFL

Chiefs HC Andy Reid gets controversial message from Tom Brady’s teammate on Super Bowl dynasty with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

Better Collective Logo