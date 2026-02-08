Peter Bendix answers tough question from Miami fan about Marlins’ low spending this offseason

Peter Bendix did not hesitate to give a clear response to a Miami Marlins fan who appeared concerned about the team’s low spending during the offseason. The president of baseball operations was direct in his answer and outlined what the future could hold for the franchise, particularly now with Pete Fairbanks on the mound.

“We’re investing in all aspects of the organization. There’s a lot of things that need to happen to get us to the point where we’re good every year. To the point of veteran leadership, I agree — Pete Fairbanks is here partially for that reason,” Bendix said.

Despite not spending heavily this MLB offseason, Fairbanks is viewed as a key piece for the pitching staff. “I have a relationship with Pete from my time in Tampa Bay. I know what he brings to the table on the mound, and I know what he brings to the table in the bullpen and in the clubhouse. I think he’s going to be really, really good for our clubhouse,” Bendix added.

Bendix also highlighted the importance of young players for Miami

In his response to the Marlins fan, Bendix made it clear that beyond spending on specific needs, the team’s main hope lies in its prospects and young players, and in finding ways to give them consistent playing time.

“I think the key for us is to continue to invest in all different aspects, and part of that is the number of young players that we have. The opportunities we have for them are really important as well. We need to see them play, we need to give them a chance to play, and with Fairbanks, I think he will bring that leadership you mentioned,” Bendix said.

Among the Marlins’ top prospects right now, according to Prospects1500.com, is left-hander Thomas White, who has yet to make his professional debut but is currently working at the Triple-A level. Another notable prospect is left-hander Robby Snelling, along with outfielder Owen Cassie, a position player who recently joined the organization via trade.