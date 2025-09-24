Is Bryce Harper playing for Phillies vs Marlins today, September 24?

After being scratched from Monday’s lineup due to illness, Bryce Harper’s status remains a focus for the Philadelphia Phillies as they prepare for Tuesday’s matchup against the Miami Marlins. Fans and analysts are watching closely, knowing the veteran star’s presence can have a major impact on the team’s performance.

Manager Rob Thomson confirmed that Harper was not feeling well, which led to Otto Kemp starting at first base in his place. While Harper has not been ruled out entirely, uncertainty surrounds whether he will be able to participate in any capacity for today’s game. “Bryce Harper is sick today,” Thomson said Monday, via Ty Daubert of Phillies Nation.

Harper’s absence comes at a delicate moment for the Phillies, who have already clinched the NL East and are pushing to secure a top-two seed. Entering the postseason at full strength remains a priority, and Harper has been a central figure in the lineup throughout the season.

Is Bryce Harper playing today?

As of Tuesday morning, Harper’s availability remains unclear. The Phillies are monitoring his condition and will make a decision based on his health and readiness, with a game-time announcement expected. If he is unable to play, Otto Kemp is expected to retain his spot in the lineup.

Phillies roster updates: Turner and Sosa progressing

In other team news, the Phillies plan to activate Edmundo Sosa on Wednesday, while Trea Turner could return later this week. Both players participated in live batting practice against minor leaguers on Monday, signaling positive progress in their recovery.

Turner’s return would be especially timely if Harper remains sidelined. Maintaining a healthy core will be critical as Philadelphia gears up for October.

What to expect tonight

Philadelphia opens its series against Miami tonight at Citizens Bank Park, with Bryce Harper’s status likely to be a game-time decision. With the Phillies pushing to secure a top-two seed and a first-round bye, every lineup decision carries weight as October approaches.

