NY Yankees’ Cody Bellinger gets candid on playing with Aaron Judge once again

The New York Yankees entered the offseason intent on reinforcing both talent and leadership, and their reunion with Cody Bellinger checked both boxes. The former MVP is back in pinstripes on a long-term deal, and his return immediately reignited conversations about what this roster can become.

At the center of that optimism is Aaron Judge, the franchise cornerstone and emotional engine of the clubhouse. For Bellinger, the chance to share the field with Judge again was not just appealing — it was a driving force behind the decision.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the deal became official, Bellinger did not hesitate to describe what playing alongside Judge means to him, both competitively and personally.

What does Aaron Judge represent inside the Yankees’ clubhouse?

Asked about reuniting with Judge, Bellinger made it clear that his admiration goes well beyond on-field production. “Special, man. Special,” Bellinger said, via Yankees Videos. “There’s not enough positive words to say. Obviously we all know what he does on the field, but what he brings into the locker room, the confidence he gives everyone — that’s huge.”

Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees and Cody Bellinger #35 high five. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

A shared goal that goes beyond individual accolades

The conversation naturally turned toward championships, and Bellinger did not shy away from expectations. “When you have the chance to play alongside a future Hall of Famer, you want to win,” he said. “You want that ring. You want that parade in New York — for Judge, for the fans, for the organization.”

Communication before the deal became official

Bellinger also confirmed that he stayed in touch with Judge throughout the free agency process, though he downplayed the conversations. “We were texting back and forth — nothing serious,” Bellinger said. “Just casual conversation, but yeah, we talked during the process.”

