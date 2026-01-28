MLB Rumors: NY Yankees, Diamondbacks linked to veteran slugger after strong lefty season

The New York Yankees may be nearing the end of their offseason work, yet several notable names remain on the free‑agent market — including Paul Goldschmidt. The veteran first baseman, who spent last season in New York, appeared in 146 games and posted a .274/.328/.403 slash line with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs.

While his power against right-handed pitching has declined, Goldschmidt remained a dangerous threat against left-handed pitching, posting a .336/.411/.570 line in 168 plate appearances.

As teams look to balance veteran presence with lineup flexibility, the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees have emerged as logical fits for Goldschmidt. Both clubs could leverage his success against lefties, either in a platoon role or as a complementary bat to their existing roster.

How could Goldschmidt fit in 2026?

According to analysts, Goldschmidt’s continued value largely depends on his willingness to accept a reduced role. “The question is how willing he will be to accept a diminished role to prolong his career. A reunion with the D-backs still looks like a logical fit, while the Yankees could also bring him back to platoon with Ben Rice,” wrote Bleacher Report’s Jared Bloom.

Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the Yankees in action during the game against the Orioles. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

If Goldschmidt embraces favorable matchups and a platoon setup, he could remain a key contributor despite declining overall power. Teams in need of a lefty specialist or experienced hitter might find his skill set particularly appealing for roster depth heading into the new MLB season.

