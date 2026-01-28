MLB Rumors: Mariners, Reds among suitors for 49-home run slugger as Spring Training approaches

The name Eugenio Suarez has resurfaced at the center of the MLB offseason conversation, and not quietly. After a season split between contenders and rebuilding clubs, the 49-home run slugger has become one of the most intriguing power bats available on the open market.

Traded midseason from the Arizona Diamondbacks back to the Seattle Mariners, a franchise familiar with his profile and production, he reminded the league why his power remains among the most bankable commodities in today’s game.

After Jim Bowden shed light on Eugenio Suárez’s stalled market as 2026 spring training approaches, front offices are now recalibrating rosters and payrolls. The question is no longer whether teams will pursue Suárez, but how aggressive they’re willing to be as the market begins to take shape across MLB.

Suarez’s suitor

According to Jon Heyman, the Mariners remain the most logical fit, largely due to comfort and timing. Despite Seattle’s deep farm system, the organization has been hesitant to commit long-term money, a stance that could align perfectly with Suarez’s market if flexibility becomes a priority. “I’m still going to say the Mariners first, but they have so many great prospects,” Heyman said, emphasizing Seattle’s preference for shorter commitments.

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Mariners hits a single during the second inning against the Blue Jays. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Heyman also pointed to Suarez’s familiarity with the clubhouse and recent production as deciding factors. “If he’s willing to do a one-year deal, they like him… Obviously, close to 50 home runs,” he added, noting that while much of the damage came in Arizona, Suarez still delivered in Seattle during his second stint.

Which other teams could realistically enter the sweepstakes?

Beyond Seattle, Heyman identified two additional clubs with clear offensive needs. The Pittsburgh Pirates, still searching for middle-of-the-order reliability, were mentioned as a strong secondary option given their lack of proven power depth. “Pirates still need a hitter, so I’m going to put them for number two for Suarez,” Heyman said.

The Cincinnati Reds also surfaced as a familiar and logical destination. Suarez spent six seasons in Cincinnati earlier in his career, and the club’s ongoing search for consistent run production could open the door to a reunion. “I think they still need a little more offense, so I could see Suarez for them as well,” Heyman concluded.

