MLB Rumors: Phillies linked to 9-time All-Star following Ranger Suárez, Harrison Bader departures

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to strengthen their roster after losing Ranger Suárez to the Boston Red Sox and seeing Harrison Bader depart in the offseason. While their rotation and lineup remain strong, adding a veteran presence could help provide depth and stability for the long season ahead.

A player who fits that description is Justin Verlander, the 9-time All-Star right-hander. Entering his 21st MLB season, Verlander still offers reliable innings and experience. Last year, he posted a 3.85 ERA over 29 starts, showing he can still perform at a high level while mentoring younger pitchers.

With Zack Wheeler potentially missing time early and Taijuan Walker remaining inconsistent, the Phillies could benefit from adding a proven arm. Andrew Painter is expected to make his debut next season, but a rookie is unlikely to immediately shoulder a full rotation workload.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Justin Verlander makes sense for Philadelphia

Verlander’s addition could allow Walker to shift to the bullpen full-time, increasing flexibility. Fox Sports suggested a one-year deal around $10 million, which would add rotation depth without significant financial risk.

Justin Verlander #35 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after the team made a great play. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“The Phillies have been eliminated in the NL Division Series in each of the last two seasons, but the positional talent—highlighted by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner—and rotation core are still in place to contend for the pennant. It’s a matter of coming through in crunch time and, beforehand, ascertaining they have competent depth across the board. Verlander fits the bill,” the report said.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Mariners, Reds among suitors for 49-home run slugger as Spring Training approaches

Postseason experience is key

Verlander’s playoff resume speaks for itself. He has pitched in 38 postseason games, reached the World Series five times, and maintains a 3.58 postseason ERA.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Phillies sign Justin Verlander for next season? Should the Phillies sign Justin Verlander for next season? already voted 0 people

A former MVP, three-time Cy Young winner, two-time World Series champion, and Triple Crown winner, Verlander brings leadership and big-game experience to a Phillies team eager to advance deeper into October.

Advertisement