NY Yankees could be among ideal MLB suitors for Japanese sensations reportedly set to be posted

As the New York Yankees eye their upcoming offseason priorities, two Japanese stars — reportedly set to be posted — could loom as top free-agent targets.

MLB’s next free agency period is just two months away. Although the season is still underway, several high-profile names are already generating buzz as potential movement candidates. Among them, ESPN‘s Jeff Passan reported that two Japanese stars could be posted during the upcoming offseason window.

Slugger Teruaki Sato and pitcher Kaima Taira lead the list of NPB stars expected to be made available to MLB teams. While specific suitors have yet to surface, both players represent logical targets for the New York Yankees and other league contenders.

With Giancarlo Stanton’s long-term future in New York uncertain amid reports of interest from the Seattle Mariners, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. reportedly drawing interest from the New York Mets, Sato emerges as an intriguing middle-of-the-order option for the Bronx Bombers next season.

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Meanwhile, the Yankees’ starting rotation has faced significant turbulence this year, stemming from Gerrit Cole’s lingering form following an elbow injury and physical setbacks to contributors like Clarke Schmidt. Adding Taira, a proven arm set to make his MLB debut next year, would provide vital pitch-quality depth.

Jon Heyman listed the Yankees as a team linked to 3B Teruaki Sato, the top hitter in the NPB by OPS (1.026).



Sato is expected to come over to MLB after the 2026 season and is currently 27 years old.



.317 AVG | .404 OBP | .622 SLG% | 205 wRC+ pic.twitter.com/oUjQrku5Wq — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) August 14, 2026

What do Sato and Taira bring to the table for the Yankees?

Beyond the hype surrounding Passan’s report, Sato and Taira boast impressive track records in Japan. Their skill sets and underlying metrics make them prime targets for major-market contenders looking for impactful roster additions.

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A statistical look at both Japanese standouts:

Teruaki Sato: 139 G | .277 AVG | .348 OBP | .579 SLG | .927 OPS | 40 HR | 102 RBI | 149 H | 34 2B | 57 BB | 163 SO

Kaima Taira: 1.71 ERA | 54 G | 4–2 W-L | 31 SV | 8 HLD | 52.2 IP | 53 SO | 21 BB | 1.22 WHIP | .215 BAA

If the Yankees pursue either player, the investment could pay off immediately. Recent postings—such as the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays adding Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto, respectively—have demonstrated how seamlessly top-tier NPB talent can transition to North America and make immediate MLB history.