NY Giants’ Odell Beckham expresses gratitude to fans, dedicates Week 1 return vs Cowboys

New York Giants veteran Odell Beckham dedicated his MetLife Stadium return to the fans during their Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys to open the 2026 NFL season.

The New York Giants will open their season at MetLife Stadium in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, featuring the special return of Odell Beckham Jr. to start the 2026 NFL campaign, as the team also has an injury report for Malik Nabers heading into the opener.

Now joining the Giants at a very different stage in his career, Beckham expressed what he expects to feel on Sunday night. Speaking to ESPN on “NFL Live,” Beckham was asked about returning to play in New York, where his last appearance came during the 2018 season. The 33-year-old wide receiver was candid in describing how special it feels to return to the franchise and city where he had his first NFL experience, emphasizing his excitement to reunite with the fans.

“My heart flutters a little bit just thinking about it,” Beckham said. “This is a special place to me. I think that it’s been a lot of love, you know, and I want to be able to give my all to this organization, this city, and that’s kind of why I came back. So I’m expecting the stadium to have a little bit of noise, and it’s just something that I’m so grateful for that God’s giving me the opportunity to have.”

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Gratitude for the fans

After spending the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Giants from 2014 to 2018, Beckham returned to New York as a free agent on June 1. While his status on the Giants’ 53-man roster was far from secure when training camp started, he carved out a role within their receiving corps to earn a spot, knowing his return was partly due to the fans.

Odell Beckham Jr of NY Giants.

“I definitely think a lot of it is the fans,” Beckham said regarding what excites him most. “You know, the people of New York, I want to give them everything that I got, and let’s bring Giants football back to where I feel like it belongs.”

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A new look for Beckham

Beckham also saw an opportunity to have a little fun with his hair while he still can. “It’s always fun to switch it up,” Beckham said. “I could have black hair forever … I can’t fry this [hair] forever and it might grow back. Now was the time.”

Beckham sported his natural hair color during training camp before returning to blonde ahead of the Giants’ season opener against the Cowboys. Beckham, who did not make an appearance last season, most recently played for the Dolphins in 2024, totaling nine receptions for 55 yards.

“Oh, nah,” Beckham said when asked if he could show off his hair for the media in attendance. Asked again, Beckham would not budge, saying, “Nah. We’ll see that when you see it. You can see a little something, though,” while pointing toward his hair.