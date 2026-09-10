NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone sets lineup strategy for Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe ahead of NY Mets series

Ahead of the upcoming series against the New York Mets, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone unveiled a strategic lineup tweak featuring Anthony Volpe and Aaron Judge.

While the New York Yankees remain focused on Thursday’s series finale against the Colorado Rockies, manager Aaron Boone is already mapping out his roster strategy for this weekend’s Subway Series against the New York Mets, starting with calculated workload management for Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe.

Volpe gets the start at second base on Thursday, while Judge takes a planned day of rest. By sitting the team captain against Colorado, Boone is prioritizing freshness for the high-stakes cross-town matchup ahead, as it was hinted.

The move aligns with Boone’s hints on Wednesday regarding Judge’s availability against the Mets. At full strength, the slugger remains a lethal weapon against a Mets squad that has struggled to stay afloat late in the regular season.

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With Volpe back in the fold, top prospect George Lombard Jr. addressed the roster depth following his first career home run in pinstripes on Wednesday, a moment that underscored the growing confidence inside the clubhouse.

Yankees’ predicted lineup against the Mets

As the Yankees look to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Rays in a tight AL East race, having a rested Judge back in the order will be crucial. Barring any late changes, here is how New York could line up against the Mets:

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DH Ben Rice

LF Cody Bellinger

RF Aaron Judge

1B Luis Garcia Jr.

CF Spencer Jones / Jasson Dominguez

2B Jose Caballero / Amed Rosario

SS George Lombard Jr. / Anthony Volpe

3B Ryan McMahon

C Austin Wells

Probable Starter: Max Fried (LHP)

By giving Judge a breather ahead of the weekend, the Yankees enter the Subway Series positioned to maintain momentum, regardless of where their cross-town rivals sit in the standings.