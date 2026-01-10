NY Yankees could have to contend with the Cubs in pursuit of a top slugger

The New York Yankees continue to press for Cody Bellinger, the top slugger drawing interest not only from them but potentially from other MLB teams as well. The Chicago Cubs, in particular, could show more interest than previously reported and are now viewed as a potential fit, according to Jon Morosi.

Speaking on MLB Network, Morosi said, “I do not believe that he is their highest priority right now with the Cubs, but he’s [Bellinger] an option. The reason he’s an option is because we saw his swing work so well consistently…” as he explained why Bellinger remains on Chicago’s radar.

Morosi added, however, that the Yankees “are there a little stronger” than the Cubs in their pursuit of Bellinger. That aligns with another report suggesting New York’s talks with the slugger could extend beyond January.

Morosi not alone in linking Bellinger to the Cubs

During the same MLB Network segment, Morosi was joined by Rob Parker, who backed the idea of Bellinger returning to New York. “That makes sense to me, because everybody can’t play in New York. We saw Bellinger playing in New York and he excelled,” Parker said.

Anthony Castrovince, also part of the discussion, cautioned that the Cubs typically aren’t aggressive in free agency when it comes to players like Bellinger. “The Cubs in free agency don’t act like the big-market team they are. They have a lot of payroll,” Castrovince said, suggesting it’s unlikely Chicago would push beyond its financial comfort zone to bring Bellinger back.

For now, Bellinger isn’t strongly tied to any one team, but speculation about a return to New York continues to grow. Cubs fans, meanwhile, are wary of heading into next season without a true impact player, despite the club having already made some moves this offseason that many feel still fall short.