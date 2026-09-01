Aaron Boone outlines next steps, expectations for Ryan Weathers’ rehab process in the NY Yankees

As Aaron Boone continues to manage a crowded injured list down the stretch, the New York Yankees manager offered an update on Ryan Weathers' timeline for a return to the Bronx.

Left-hander Ryan Weathers is currently under evaluation by the New York Yankees medical staff as he enters the final stages of his recovery. Manager Aaron Boone offered an update on what’s next for the starter and outlined the timeline for his potential return to the roster.

According to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, Boone said he expects Weathers to begin throwing this week. With that timeline in place, the Yankees are hopeful to have him back in action just before the postseason begins.

Weathers underwent an MRI and further medical evaluation, which revealed a left forearm flexor strain. Crucially, the diagnostic tests ruled out major structural damage to his elbow ligament. He was officially placed on the 15-day injured list on August 23.

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While other injured players like third baseman Ryan McMahon continue their rehab assignments, the Yankees are preparing for the stretch run with the expectation of getting Weathers and key components back off the IL.

Ryan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch.

Weathers’ impact on the Yankees

Acquired from the Miami Marlins in January 2026 to bridge early-season rotation gaps, Ryan Weathers quickly emerged as a stabilizing force for New York. Before suffering the forearm strain on August 22, the 26-year-old southpaw established himself as a durable anchor in the starting rotation.

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Across 25 starts, Weathers logged 137.1 innings while posting a 3.60 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP. His steady run prevention provided crucial length for a pitching staff managing heavy workloads and injuries throughout the summer.

Getting Weathers back will be critical for New York’s playoff push, alongside other key contributors returning down the stretch, including Aaron Judge, who continues his recovery based on Boone’s updated timeline.