NY Yankees exploring executive-level shakeup amid Cody Bellinger drama in MLB offseason

The New York Yankees know that reaching an agreement with Cody Bellinger is their top priority ahead of the 2026 MLB season. However, as conversations with the star outfielder have hit a lull, the Pinstripes are instead focusing on filling a major void at the front-office level.

“The New York Yankees are interviewing former Astros, Pirate and Marlins executive Oz Ocampo for their open head of international scouting job,” The Athletic‘s Chandler Rome reported.

As the job title suggests, the head of international scouting is responsible for identifying, recruiting, signing, and developing overseas talent, while helping the Yankees build stronger connections abroad.

In today’s MLB, where the best teams consistently add international talent every offseason, the Bronx has not been a top destination. That may be one reason New York has yet to hoist its 28th World Series championship.

Good move, but not what Yankees fans care about

Bringing in Ocampo to take over the vacant international scouting job could be a move that pays dividends in the long run for the Yankees. However, the anxious fanbase in the Bronx cares too little about that right now.

The fans want to see championship-teams be put together. For many, re-signing Bellinger gives New York the best chance at winning it all in 2026—and in the coming MLB seasons, as well.

Bellinger updates

On that note, the Yankees are reportedly open to offering Bellinger special contract clauses in his next deal. However, despite the all-out financial effort put forward by New York, Bellinger and his camp are seemingly not budging. They want a seven-year deal, regardless of opt-outs or other provisions.

If the Bronx Bombers are unwilling to commit to that length, Bellinger will continue to test the open market until an organization eventually gives in to his demands. The clock could become a factor later in the year, but for the time being, it appears to be a risk worth taking for the outfielder.

