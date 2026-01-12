Trending topics:
mlb

NY Yankees take clear stance on NY Mets’ top target as Cody Bellinger talks stall

With Cody Bellinger's future up in the air, the New York Yankees are reportedly putting themselves on the map for one of the New York Mets' top targets in MLB offseason.

By Federico O'donnell

Cody Bellinger remains one of the top free agents in MLB
As long as Cody Bellinger remains unsigned in MLB free agency, the New York Yankees won’t throw in the towel. However, as negotiations continue to run dry with the star outfielder and first baseman, the Pinstripes are reportedly testing the waters around the New York Mets‘ top target.

The Subway Series rivalry has already heated up in the offseason. In classic “whatever you can do, we can do, too” fashion, the Yankees are looking to steal a key piece from the Mets. At the very least, the Bronx Bombers are trying to turn up the pressure on their cross-town rivals.

Although the Mets are showing plenty of interest in Bellinger, all signs indicate the Orange and Blue are pursuing another big fish in MLB free agency: Kyle Tucker. Landing the former Chicago Cubs star won’t be easy, and if the Yankees insert themselves into the mix, the climb could become even steeper for the organization in Queens.

“The Yankees are said more ‘on the periphery’ of talks regarding Kyle Tucker, with the Dodgers, Blue Jays, and Mets seeming more likely for MLB’s No. 1 free agent,” Jon Heyman reported on The New York Post.

Kyle Tucker #30 of the Chicago Cubs

The Pinstripes are lurking—though from a distance. Still, for a team whose hallmark is subway surfing, no distance is too far for them to make a splash and potentially disrupt the Mets’ plans. There may not be many things sweeter for the Yankees than poaching a player the Mets are reportedly willing to do whatever it takes to sign.

Bellinger updates

NY Mets reportedly make decision as Cody Bellinger’s demands surface in battle with NY Yankees

Bellinger remains the top priority for the Yankees, but his return to the Bronx is looking unpromising. With Bellinger still unsigned, New York is chasing a new target, one made available after Alex Bregman signed with the Chicago Cubs. In the meantime, the race for Bellinger will extend, but the Bronx Bombers are making sure they don’t place all their eggs in one basket.

According to Bob Nightengale, Bellinger turned down a lucrative offer from the Yankees, while the Mets stay in contention. New York (the one in the Bronx) reportedly offered a five-year deal worth around $155-$160 million. Bellinger would’ve earned around $31.5 million a year under such a contract. However, him and his camp are holding their ground: they want job security for the next seven MLB seasons.

Down to the wire for Bellinger

One thing remains clear: Bellinger’s saga is set to continue for a while. Whether the Yankees and Mets engage in an all-out bidding war or both sides take a more passive approach remains to be seen. Will there be a Juan Soto 2.0 scenario? Or will the Yankees break the piggy bank to keep their top free agent in town for the long term? After all, it’s the MLB offseason—fans should always expect the unexpected.

Federico O'donnell
