Trending topics:
MLB

NY Yankees reportedly open to offering Cody Bellinger a special contract clause

The New York Yankees continue to explore different ways to bring Cody Bellinger back for the 2026 season and beyond, this time by including a contract clause that could be especially appealing to both the player and his agent.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have not let up in their pursuit of Cody Bellinger, and they have now added a special clause to the lucrative offer they’ve put on the table, one that could benefit the slugger down the road by giving him flexibility to finish his career elsewhere.

“…Latest contract offer to free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger was for five years and between $31 million and $32 million a year ($155 million to $160 million total) without deferrals, and the club has been open to the possibility of including opt-outs, according to a source briefed on the ongoing talks,” Brendan Kuty wrote in a recent article for The Athletic.

By revealing the potential opt-out clause, Kuty made it clear the Yankees are willing to offer Bellinger a more player-friendly deal. Last season in New York was one of the most productive of Bellinger’s career, as he posted 98 RBIs, his second-highest total, and 160 hits, also the second-most he has recorded in a single season.

Advertisement

Bellinger could get what he’s asking for

There is no official figure on what Bellinger is seeking, but whether it’s $150 million, $160 million, or even closer to $35 million per year, he could land that kind of deal based on the market conditions Kuty outlined. He pointed to recent contracts for players such as Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, and Alex Bregman, each of whom secured significant deals despite being older than Bellinger.

Advertisement

“Bellinger, 30, is younger than all of them, and could argue his deal deserves to be longer than theirs, bringing him to a similar stage of his playing career,” Kuty wrote. He added, “A five-year deal for Bellinger would carry him through his age-35 season. A seven-year deal would bring him through his age-37 season, like Schwarber, but a year beyond the deals Alonso and Bregman accepted.”

NY Yankees reportedly eye former Bryce Harper teammate as Cody Bellinger drama continues

see also

NY Yankees reportedly eye former Bryce Harper teammate as Cody Bellinger drama continues

It’s also worth noting that when Bellinger first arrived in New York from the Cubs, his contract already included an opt-out clause. After the 2025 MLB season, he exercised that option and returned to free agency, making this negotiation familiar territory as he works to secure his next deal.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
NY Yankees may face a hefty price to lure Alex Bregman’s Cubs teammate to the East Coast
MLB

NY Yankees may face a hefty price to lure Alex Bregman’s Cubs teammate to the East Coast

NY Yankees reportedly eye former Bryce Harper teammate as Cody Bellinger drama continues
MLB

NY Yankees reportedly eye former Bryce Harper teammate as Cody Bellinger drama continues

NY Yankees take clear stance on NY Mets' top target as Bellinger talks stall
MLB

NY Yankees take clear stance on NY Mets' top target as Bellinger talks stall

Brock Purdy, despite fewer NFL seasons, surpasses Lamar Jackson in a key playoff stat
NFL

Brock Purdy, despite fewer NFL seasons, surpasses Lamar Jackson in a key playoff stat

Better Collective Logo