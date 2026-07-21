NY Yankees reportedly face AL East competition in pursuit of Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers

The New York Yankees’ pursuit of Ryan Jeffers now includes direct AL East competition, with another division rival emerging as a serious contender for the Minnesota Twins catcher ahead of the trade deadline.

The New York Yankees continue to explore ways to strengthen their roster before the MLB trade deadline, with catching emerging as one of their top priorities. As the club battles to regain first place in the American League East, Ryan Jeffers has reportedly become one of the Yankees’ primary trade targets, while Jose Caballero’s explanation of the benches‑clearing incident after the Pirates dispute also recently surfaced.

“There’s nothing you can do about it,” Jeffers recently said about the trade speculation, according to USA Today. “You just go out there and continue to play baseball. If I wanted to be a GM, I’d stop playing. So, I’ll keep on playing and figure out the future career path after I’m done.”

While New York is believed to have strong interest in the Minnesota Twins catcher, the Yankees aren’t alone. The Tampa Bay Rays are reportedly also pursuing Jeffers, setting up a potential AL East bidding war if Minnesota decides to make him available before the August 3 deadline, as USA Today noted.

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Will the Twins trade Ryan Jeffers?

A deal is far from certain because Minnesota remains in playoff contention. The Twins are just three games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central and remain within striking distance of an American League Wild Card spot.

Although veteran Victor Caratini gives Minnesota another capable catcher, moving Jeffers would weaken a lineup still hoping to reach October. That reality could make the Twins reluctant sellers unless they receive a significant return.

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For the Yankees, the coming days will reveal whether they can outbid both the Rays and other interested clubs as they look to reinforce one of the few remaining weaknesses on a roster with postseason aspirations.