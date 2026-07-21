NY Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. claims teammates consider him ‘the best in the world’

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has emerged as a key centerpiece for the New York Yankees, and his breakout season hasn't gone unnoticed inside the clubhouse, earning high praise from his teammates.

The New York Yankees are bouncing back after dropping two of three to the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, salvaging the series finale before opening their set against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a win. Leading the charge has been Jazz Chisholm Jr., who continues to be one of the brightest sparks on the roster.

Fresh off a two-homer performance in the Yankees’ 8-5 victory, Chisholm Jr. reflected on his swagger at the plate and credited his teammates for keeping his mindset sharp. “They know I’m firm on confidence, and that’s the biggest thing,” Chisholm Jr. told reporters. “They were like, ‘Let’s not forget who you are. You’re the greatest in the world. You’re Jazz Chisholm.'”

With four home runs, 10 RBIs, and eight runs scored over his last 10 games, Chisholm Jr. is proving to be a vital offensive engine for New York. Also, he has recorded 6 extra-base hits and 2 walks for the team.

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Despite a brief bench-clearing incident involving Jose Caballero—which the infielder later addressed postgame—the Yankees signaled they are fully locked into chasing down the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the American League East.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. with a two-run home run (16) to right field to put the Yankees back in front 6-5 in the B3rd!



HR Distance: 376ft

Exit Velocity: 102.6 MPH

Launch Angle: 28 degrees#YankeeSource #RepBX #Yankees #ysyankeeshomerun26 pic.twitter.com/gKD3fDo4Ky — Yankee Source (@_yankeesource) July 21, 2026

Chisholm’s performance in the current season

To appreciate the surge Chisholm Jr. is on, look no further than his overall numbers. While his best stretch has come over the past week and a half, his complete stat line reflects a player making impact plays to keep New York firmly in the postseason hunt.

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A breakdown of his season stats:

Games Played: 95

Batting Average (AVG): .228

On-Base Percentage (OBP): .304

Slugging Percentage (SLG): .422

OPS: .726

Home Runs: 16

RBIs: 43

Runs Scored: 51

Stolen Bases: 26

As the series against Pittsburgh continues, manager Aaron Boone will look to keep Chisholm Jr. locked in as a primary playmaker, a crucial spark while Aaron Judge works his way back from injury to bolster the lineup.