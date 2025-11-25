NY Yankees front office sends clear message on organization-wide roster review for next season

The offseason has barely begun, yet a sense of urgency is already shaping the conversations around the New York Yankees. Team executives entered the winter determined to strengthen a 94-win roster that showed flashes of championship potential but ultimately fell short in October. At the center of those decisions stands Hal Steinbrenner, whose message to the front office has been direct and unmistakable.

During a Zoom call with reporters, Steinbrenner made clear that no part of the roster will escape evaluation. He described an internal process in which general manager Brian Cashman assesses every available option before presenting financial or prospect-cost implications to ownership.

Steinbrenner acknowledged that several roster questions demand attention, and he expressed confidence the club is prepared to confront them. “We’re looking at every area of need, and we will determine which needs are most significant and which aren’t,” he said, according to MLB.com.

He also added: “We still need another outfielder; we have options. We need to improve the bullpen, for sure. I really love our starting rotation next year.“

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo with Yankees principal owner Hal Steinbrenner. Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Yankees’ key roster priorities

Steinbrenner pointed to outfield depth and bullpen reinforcements as the most immediate concerns, noting that the team is keeping multiple avenues open. He also praised the projected 2026 rotation, emphasizing that the group could become a strength once Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon return to full health. His confidence in the infield remained steady, though he reiterated that the front office will “look at all options.”

Financial approach

Steinbrenner declined to provide a specific target, but referenced last season’s $319 million figure. He pushed back against assumptions regarding profitability, stating that high revenues overlook significant expenses. “Everybody wants to talk about revenues. They need to talk about our expenses,” he said.

Yankees expected on-field adjustments

Steinbrenner did not hide his frustration regarding the team’s mid-summer slump, particularly a rough stretch in Miami that he felt reflected wider issues. Baserunning stood out as one area in need of immediate improvement, and he suggested it contributed to the decision not to renew first-base coach Travis Chapman’s contract.

With pivotal decisions ahead on the roster, coaching staff, and long-term payroll structure, Yankees face a winter that could meaningfully reshape its trajectory. The expectation is clear: every move must push the club closer to a championship.