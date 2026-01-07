Why are Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski not starting today for Barcelona vs Athletic in 2026 Spanish Super Cup semifinals?

The 2026 Spanish Super Cup presents a blockbuster matchup between Barcelona and Athletic Club. However, given that this is an important game, it’s shocking that Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski are not starting the game for ‘The Culés’.

Different outlets have reported that Lamine Yamal is not starting because manager Hansi Flick decided to rest him for at least the first half. While the players was ready to play from the start, the German manager is adamant on the idea that if a player doesn’t train leading up to a game, said player won’t start.

As for Lewandowski, he won’t start against Athletic Club, most likely because the team is resting him as well. The striker is an absolute poacher, but he is 37 years old, so it’s understandable that Barcelona control his minutes cautiously. If Athletic Club present troubles, the Polish striker will likely enter the game.

While Yamal is a star, Lewandowski is key

Yamal is the present and the future for Barcelona. However, given the state of how the team is constructed, Lewandowski might be the one the red-and-blue miss the most. As you can see on the lineups for this game of Barcelona vs Athletic Club for the Spanish Super Cup, Ferran Torres will be the one at the No. 9 position. Torres has never been a natural striker, although he has scored some important goals.

Entering the second half of the season, Lewandowski has scored nine goals and one assist in 14 games played. However, he’s only started seven of those games. Lewandowski averages 1.29 goal involvements (goal or assist) per 90 minutes.

Barcelona wants to keep their Super Cup dominance

There have been 41 editions of the Spanish Super Cup. Barcelona have won 15 of those, which makes them the most laureate team in the competition. They are followed closely by Real Madrid with 13. As for Barcelona’s opponent for this game, Athletic Club won three editions. Follow Barcelona vs Athletic Club live as it develops so you don’t miss any details from the game.

Barcelona have won two of the three last editions. Last season, they did it winning against their arch-rivals in an absolute clinic. The Cules will try to replicate that success again this year.