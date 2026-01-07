Tom Brady looks to poach key Broncos coaches to lead Raiders in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the market for a new head coach. Reports indicate that Tom Brady, the team’s co-owner, will have the final say in the decision, and he is now looking to poach two key members of the Denver Broncos’ coaching staff to fill the vacancy.

After the 2025 NFL season came to an end, the Raiders decided to part ways with head coach Pete Carroll. With the franchise seeking a fresh direction, attention has quickly turned to Denver, where two highly regarded coaches have emerged as potential candidates.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Media, the Raiders plan to interview Broncos quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Davis Webb, along with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, for their head coaching position. Both are considered among the most sought-after coaching candidates in the league.

Two different mindsets

The Raiders appear open-minded in their search, showing no clear preference between an offensive or defensive head coach. Ultimately, the organization’s priority is finding a leader capable of delivering sustained success.

Webb has played a key role in the development of Bo Nix since the quarterback’s arrival in Denver. While Nix is not yet viewed as an elite signal-caller, his improvement has been noticeable—something the Raiders have sorely lacked at the position since Derek Carr’s departure.

Vance Joseph, meanwhile, has built what many consider one of the strongest defenses in the NFL. However, his previous stint as the Broncos’ head coach produced mixed results, leading some teams to question whether he is better suited as a top-tier coordinator rather than the leader of an entire roster.

No need to rush

While the Raiders want to secure their next head coach, there is no urgency to rush the process. The franchise plans to thoroughly explore all available options ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft in order to make the best possible hire.

According to reports, the Raiders have three interviews scheduled this week. Still, with John Harbaugh now available after the Ravens fired him, he could emerge as a top target—though he is also expected to draw interest from several other NFL teams.