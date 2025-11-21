NY Yankees GM Brian Cashman details Trent Grisham decision while honestly evaluating Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger

The New York Yankees entered the offseason prepared for either outcome regarding Trent Grisham, who accepted the club’s qualifying offer earlier this week. General manager Brian Cashman said the front office viewed the situation as evenly balanced, noting that the team anticipated both possibilities as it evaluated an unusually thin group of available outfielders. The one-year, $22.025 million deal now positions Grisham as a key early piece in New York’s winter plans.

Cashman explained that Grisham’s market was difficult to project, particularly with clubs weighing their options between free agency and potential trades. The Yankees believed Grisham ranked among the top outfielders available, though not ahead of names such as Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger, who remain central figures in the broader offseason landscape.

“I was more like 50-50,” Cashman said, according to MLB.com. “I would not have been surprised that he took it and I wouldn’t have been surprised if he turned it down. It was one of those situations where I could see it both ways. It’s a very thin outfield market.

Cashman added: “He’s the third-best outfielder in this marketplace, but he’d have to wait behind [Kyle] Tucker and [Cody] Bellinger because it’s a thin market compared to whatever’s in the trade market. So there’s some gamble on that.”

Yankees’ offseason strategy

Cashman spoke Thursday at the Javits Center as he prepared for his 14th year participating in the Covenant House Sleep Out event. He confirmed that New York has already made additional moves, agreeing to bring back left-hander Ryan Yarbrough on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, pending official announcement.

Cashman said he met with agent Scott Boras regarding Bellinger, who played all three outfield spots and first base last season. He also spoke with agent Casey Close about several potential targets, including Tucker, Michael King, Paul Goldschmidt, and Kyle Schwarber. New York has additionally expressed interest in Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai, who was officially posted this week.

What’s next for the Yankees?

With Grisham back, the Yankees’ projected competitive balance tax payroll for 2026 stands at approximately $281 million—just under the second-highest CBT threshold of $284 million.

With the non-tender deadline approaching and trade discussions ongoing, Cashman voiced confidence in New York’s positioning as the offseason unfolds. “I think we’re in a good spot,” he said. “There could be cheap players that are available that are good, or there could be very expensive players that are available that are good. It’s just cost of acquisition.”