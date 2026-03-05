Saints will reportedly lose 8x Pro Bowler and former All Pro, Tyler Shough’s key teammate will test free agency

Tyler Shough and the offense have the task to produce for the New Orleans Saints. Now more than ever, since one key defensive player who has been a former All Pro will no longer be on the team, hence the offense must be better as the defensive form will decline.

After 15 seasons repping the Saints jersey, 8x Pro Bowler and former first-team All Pro defensive end, Cameron Jordan, will be a free agent, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 36-year-old has been a leader of this team and has also been the most reliable defensive force on the team for more than a decade.

Tyler Shough showed glimpses of talent, yet the Saints didn’t have what one would call a great offense. Now, the unit will be under duress, since the defense is less likely to give room for error. Shough will also have to be less mistake-prone when playing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cameron Jordan is old but gold, cheaper than Maxx Crosby

Despite being a veteran already, Cameron Jordan has nothing to envy in regards of other pass-rushers on the market. For instance, the biggest pass-rusher that could move is Maxx Crosby. Well, Jordan has an argument to say his 2025 season was better than Crosby’s. You can see their stats in the infographic below.

Cam Jordan has arguably better stats than Maxx Crosby in the 2025 NFL season

Advertisement

As Jordan said it himself, he is not asking for “top dollar” paychecks, he just wants to “be valued.” More than one team should look at him and give him a decent contract to elevate its pass rush. Especially a contender, Jordan brings elite experience and high football IQ, joined by great production.

Advertisement

see also Raiders reportedly set final asking price for Maxx Crosby amid growing trade rumors

Jordan provides more than just a pass rush

While Jordan’s primary goal would be to get to opposing quarterbacks, bringing a leader of men like him is what any team dreams of, especially at a premium pricetag. Jordan is a very well-respected name in the NFL, and he just had his best season since his Pro Bowl campaign in 2022.

Advertisement

Jordan has never won a Super Bowl, but with 132 career-sacks, he will finally leave the Saints in search of that all-elusive ring. Bear in mind, a Super Bowl with him being a prominent force would put him in Hall of Fame conversations, so whoever signs him will get a motivated guy, not a journeyman.