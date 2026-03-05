Lionel Messi could gain new teammate as Inter Miami reportedly track a young Argentine prospect

After a difficult start to the 2026 MLS campaign—a 3-0 defeat at the hands of LAFC—Lionel Messi responded in signature fashion. The Argentine icon led Inter Miami to their first victory of the season on Matchday 2, netting a brace that included a fantastic free kick to secure the win over Orlando City.

Looking to maintain that momentum, renowned transfer journalist Cesar Luis Merlo reports that the franchise is showing significant interest in Matias Acevedo, a highly touted 18-year-old prospect currently developing in Racing Club’s reserve ranks.

The Herons are no strangers to negotiating with the Avellaneda-based club, having secured Baltasar Rodriguez on loan last season. After failing to reach an agreement on a permanent deal for Rodriguez this winter, the Miami front office appears to have shifted their focus toward Acevedo as a long-term offensive option.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the MLS primary transfer window does not close until March 26, reports suggest the Florida club is currently weighing two options: launching an immediate bid this month or waiting until the secondary window opens on July 13.

Matias Acevedo playing for Racing Club’s reserve ranks. (World Soccer Talk)

Advertisement

Acevedo made his professional debut for Racing’s first team in late 2024 but has primarily featured for the reserves, where his standout performances caught the eye of Inter Miami scouts.

Advertisement

Inter Miami still able to make more moves

see also Lionel Messi still ruling: Inter Miami and Argentina star holds more goal contributions than any other player in the last year

Despite the significant activity already seen this winter, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas indicated that the club’s front office remains open to further additions. While Mas previously noted that he does not “anticipate more signings” after securing six of his seven primary targets, he clarified that “some things are still being considered” as the primary window enters its final weeks.

Advertisement

The Herons further signaled their intent to remain active by acquiring an international roster slot from the New England Revolution. The move provides the necessary roster compliance for the club to pursue one final addition—perhaps the young Argentine prospect—before the March 26 deadline.