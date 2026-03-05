NY Rangers could be in trouble to trade Vincent Trocheck as rumors grow ahead of NHL deadline

The New York Rangers continue to explore the market for Vincent Trocheck as the NHL trade deadline approaches, but a deal may not be imminent. Despite interest from several teams across the league, reports suggest that New York’s current asking price for the veteran could be slowing down negotiations with potential suitors.

According to a report from Chris Johnston, the NY Rangers’ demands for Trocheck may be higher than some contenders are willing to meet at this stage of the process. “The ask right now is still deemed a bit too rich for some of the contenders.”

That situation could complicate matters as the deadline gets closer. While Vincent Trocheck remains an attractive option for teams looking to win the Stanley Cup, some contenders may hesitate to meet New York’s price.

Potential trade destinations for Vincent Trocheck

Several teams have emerged as potential trade destinations for Vincent Trocheck as the NHL deadline looms. The Minnesota Wild appear to be among the most aggressive suitors, having reportedly submitted a formal offer to the New York Rangers. However, that proposal was not accepted, largely because the Rangers are currently asking for a significant return in exchange.

Beyond Minnesota, other teams have also been linked to Trocheck as they look to strengthen their rosters. The Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings are among those believed to have interest in the star.

Still, the NY Rangers hold considerable leverage in these discussions as the player remains under contract. This means they don’t necessarily have to rush into a deal and, if the compensation is low, that’s why they may not trade Vincent Trocheck.

