Dak Prescott declares only goal with Cowboys is the Super Bowl: ‘It’s that or nothing’

Dak Prescott has been a standout quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, yet one primary goal continues to elude him—and he is acutely aware of it: winning a Super Bowl.

Dak Prescott has accomplished almost everything an individual quarterback can in Dallas, yet one ultimate goal continues to elude him: bringing a Super Bowl trophy back to the Cowboys. The signal-caller is fully aware of this reality, and putting individual accolades aside, his focus remains strictly on the Lombardi Trophy.

A few days after head coach Brian Schottenheimer publicly stated his goal to end the 2026 season in Inglewood, California at Super Bowl LXI on February 14, 2027, Prescott echoed those sentiments. The quarterback emphasized that he is relentlessly chasing a championship, noting that for Dallas, it is “Super Bowl or bust” every year.

“Shoot yeah, that’s what’s left for me,” Dak Prescott told reporters on Friday on aiming to win the Super Bowl. “And that’s always been my mindset, you know. That’s the one thing I truly love about the Cowboys organization and the fanbase is it’s that or nothing.

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“That’s what being a competitor is, if that’s not how you’re wired, if that’s not how you think, whether you’re a fan, whether you’re a player, whether you’re a coach, then I think you’re in the wrong business, and, honestly, I don’t want you on my team. I love those expectations.”

Ending the three-decade drought

It has been 30 years since the Cowboys last hoisted the Lombardi Trophy following the 1995 season. A three-decade championship drought falls far short of expectations for one of the NFL’s premier franchises, a fact the locker room recognizes.

Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys.

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Following the departure of Micah Parsons during the previous offseason, the defense lacked its premier playmaker and emotional leader. While the defensive unit was not entirely without talent, it fell short of the standard set during Parsons’ tenure.

As for the offense, Prescott enters the 2026 campaign under significant spotlight. As the second-highest paid quarterback in the league, individual statistical success is no longer enough—his legacy will ultimately be defined by whether he can deliver a Super Bowl title to Dallas.