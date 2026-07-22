Cubs’ Craig Counsell praises team’s offensive approach after dominant win over Tigers

Craig Counsell praised the Cubs' offensive approach after Chicago erupted for six first-inning runs and cruised past the Detroit Tigers behind another strong outing from David Peterson.

The Chicago Cubs wasted no time taking control Tuesday night, erupting for six runs in the first inning before cruising to an 11-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field.

Sparked by Pete Crow-Armstrong‘s leadoff triple, Chicago’s relentless offense knocked Framber Valdez out of the game before he could complete the opening frame. “We just did a wonderful job,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said after the win according to MLB.com. “The team approach was really good tonight, offensively.”

The explosive start allowed newly acquired left-hander David Peterson to pitch with a comfortable cushion, while the Cubs continued their recent surge by collecting their fifth victory in seven games. Chicago consistently pressured Detroit with disciplined at-bats, timely hitting, and aggressive baserunning from the opening pitch.

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Cubs’ patient approach overwhelms Framber Valdez

Chicago’s lineup executed their game plan perfectly against Valdez, forcing the Tigers’ starter to throw 42 pitches while facing 10 batters in the first inning. “Maybe we caught a couple breaks,“ Counsell said.

Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Cubs runs out his triple against the Tigers. Daniel Bartel/Getty Images

He also added, “But we made it hard on him and had really good at-bats. It was a move-the-line type of inning that we did a really good job on. If you get a starter like that out in the first inning, you collectively—and team-wide—had a really good approach.“

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David Peterson and Pete Crow-Armstrong finish the job

Counsell also highlighted Crow-Armstrong’s impact beyond the leadoff triple. The center fielder capped another outstanding defensive performance with a spectacular running catch in the seventh inning that preserved Peterson’s scoreless outing.

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“They’re just plays that nobody else is going to make,“ Counsell said of Crow-Armstrong’s defense. “Nobody else is making the plays. And you’re going to have to watch baseball a long time to find someone who’s going to make the plays. That’s how good it is.”