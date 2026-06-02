Without Lionel Messi: The first Argentina lineup Scaloni worked with in Kansas City

Lionel Scaloni and Argentina have kicked off training in Kansas City ahead of their international friendly against Honduras on US soil, but the reigning world champions opened their first session without superstar captain Lionel Messi on the pitch.

Argentina held their first training session on US soil on Tuesday, setting up camp in Kansas City to launch the reigning World Champions’ final preparation cycle for the 2026 World Cup. The immediate headline out of camp centers around talisman Lionel Messi, who was notably absent from the initial tactical lineup deployed by manager Lionel Scaloni.

According to ESPN‘s Diego Monroig, this opening XI represents Scaloni’s first tactical blueprint in Kansas City as he begins drilling the squad for their upcoming international friendly against Honduras.

Goalkeeper: Geronimo Rulli

Defenders: Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Capaldo, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez

Forwards: Giuliano Simeone, Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martinez

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Given that Messi is reportedly adhering to a highly individualized load-management program, his absence from the initial drill is entirely standard procedure. The Argentine icon is pacing himself to ensure he is at peak fitness for La Albiceleste’s highly anticipated World Cup opener against Algeria.

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the international friendly match against Mauritania.

Why were there so many changes to the lineup?

Messi wasn’t the only high-profile omission; star goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez was also missing from Scaloni’s working XI. The shot-stopper is among roughly 10 players currently nursing minor knocks in Argentina’s training camp, with the medical staff prioritizing a cautious, swift recovery timeline over friendly minutes.

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Fortunately for Scaloni, Argentina have a favorable draw in Group A alongside Algeria, Jordan, and Austria, complemented by a warm-up schedule featuring Honduras and Iceland. If Messi or other key starters need to sit out the early phase of the group stage, the squad possesses more than enough elite depth to handle business.

Despite the early wave of injuries clouding the training camp, expectations remain sky-high for what this group can accomplish on the world stage as they prepare to defend the historic crown they captured at Qatar 2022.