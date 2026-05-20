Eugenio Suarez makes progress toward return with Reds’ rehab assignment

The Cincinnati Reds moved Eugenio Suarez one step closer to returning by sending the veteran infielder on a rehab assignment, signaling progress in his recovery.

The Cincinnati Reds continue to deal with multiple injuries across their roster, but there is positive movement surrounding veteran infielder Eugenio Suarez, who has not played since April 22. The third baseman is now one step closer to returning after being sent to Triple-A Louisville on a rehab assignment, something the Reds also did recently with Jose Trevino as he continues his own recovery.

According to a team announcement shared on X, the Reds confirmed Suárez’s next step in his recovery. “The Reds today sent IF Eugenio Suarez to Triple-A Louisville on a rehab assignment,” the club posted.

The move suggests Suarez could be nearing a return to the major league roster, especially since position players can spend a maximum of 20 days on rehab assignments without being activated. His immediate placement at the Triple-A level also indicates he is progressing well in his recovery process.

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Suarez is in his first season back with Cincinnati after previously playing for the club from 2015 to 2021. In 25 games this year, he is batting .231 with a .300 on-base percentage, along with three home runs, 11 RBIs, and 10 runs scored.

Eugenio Suarez begins a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Suarez return could boost struggling Reds lineup

Cincinnati’s offense has struggled to find consistency this season, ranking near the bottom of the league in key categories. The Reds currently sit tied for 17th in runs scored, while also ranking 27th in batting average and 24th in on-base percentage.

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The potential return of Suarez would provide an important boost to a lineup that has lacked production in key moments. His power and experience remain valuable assets as the team tries to stay competitive in the NL Central race.

Reds continue battling injuries while staying in contention

Injuries have been a major storyline for Cincinnati, with seven players currently on the injured list. Despite that, the Reds recently snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, improving their record to 25-24.

Cincinnati now sits 4.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the division standings as they prepare to close their series with Philadelphia before facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

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Suarez’s rehab assignment now becomes one of the most closely watched developments for a Reds team hoping to stabilize both its roster and its playoff positioning in the weeks ahead.