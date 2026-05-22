NY Mets’ Devin Williams reveals adjustment behind recent bullpen turnaround

New York Mets reliever Devin Williams explained the key adjustment behind his recent dominant stretch after another save against the Washington Nationals.

The New York Mets continue searching for consistency during a difficult 2026 season, but reliever Devin Williams has quietly become one of the team’s biggest bright spots in recent weeks. After struggling badly during a rough stretch in April, Williams now looks much more comfortable late in games for New York.

Following Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals, Williams explained the key adjustment that helped turn things around. “It’s basically my starting position. The way I’m starting with my hands. It’s a lot more comfortable for me,” Williams said, according to SNY. “I did change it in the past and now I changed it back.”

The veteran closer earned his seventh save of the season on Thursday after throwing another scoreless outing against Washington. Williams allowed just one hit while striking out one batter, continuing an impressive stretch that has helped lower his ERA to 4.32, a day after manager Carlos Mendoza reacted after Zach Thornton’s emotional MLB debut in the previous game.

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Williams finding rhythm again with Mets

Williams’ turnaround has been noticeable after a difficult beginning to the season. During a rough four-game stretch in mid-April, he allowed eight earned runs across only two innings, creating early concerns about his role in the Mets bullpen.

Devin Williams #38 of the Mets pitches in the ninth inning against the Nationals at Nationals Park on May 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Since then, however, Williams has looked far more like the dominant reliever the Mets hoped to acquire. Entering Thursday’s game, he had already posted 8.2 consecutive scoreless innings while allowing only one hit during that span.

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The right-hander explained that returning to his previous hand positioning helped him feel more natural mechanically after experimenting with changes earlier in the season.

Mets hoping bullpen stability can spark turnaround

The Mets have struggled to find momentum for much of the 2026 campaign, making Williams’ recent improvement especially important. New York has dealt with injuries and inconsistency throughout the roster, but stronger bullpen performances could help stabilize the team moving forward.

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If Williams continues pitching at this level, the Mets may finally have more reliability at the back end of games as they try climbing back into contention during the second half of the season.