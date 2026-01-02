2026 NHL Winter Classic uniforms: What jerseys are the NY Rangers and Panthers wearing today?

The NHL Winter Classic always turns a regular-season matchup into a living postcard, where ice, history and spectacle collide. In 2026, that outdoor magic returns with two franchises ready to step into the cold carrying decades of identity on their sleeves.

For the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers, the spotlight isn’t only on the puck. The classic is as much about visual storytelling as it is about hockey, with uniforms designed to echo heritage, ambition and a sense of occasion.

As the teams prepare to share the same frozen stage, their jerseys hint at more than colors and crests. They frame the narrative of the day, blending nostalgia with modern edge and setting the tone before the first faceoff is even dropped.

What are the Rangers and Panthers wearing in the 2026 NHL Winter Classic?

The Panthers’ Winter Classic uniform takes a bold step into hockey’s past while anchoring itself firmly in South Florida culture. For their first-ever outdoor game, Florida leaned into a vintage aesthetic, reviving the original “leaping panther” crest from their early years.

That classic emblem is reimagined here with felt and chain stitching, giving the sweater an aged texture more in line with sweaters from the 1920s than the 1990s. The color palette—dark crimson, navy blue and yellow—blends tradition with warmth and small design touches nod to local pride and history.

Decorative chevrons in the stitching reference South Florida’s military heritage, and tucked into the rear hem loop is a tiny silhouette of a rat, a wink to the Panthers’ quirky, decades-long rat-throwing tradition after home wins.

(Source: NHL)

The Rangers brought a different sort of history to Miami. Riding the momentum of their Centennial season, the Blueshirts’ Winter Classic jersey is essentially a cream-colored evolution of their anniversary threads. Instead of the usual bold blue, this sweater opts for a lighter base, honoring the franchise’s traditional light jersey look.

Diagonal lettering reading “New York” replaces the typical squad name seen on their Centennial jerseys, and oversized stripes on the sleeves and hem echo the design language of the Rangers’ heritage kits.

A quirky addition—the red apple logo with “NYR” embroidered on the shoulder—pays homage to one of the team’s historic emblems originally seen tucked on the hem of earlier celebratory jerseys.

It’s a uniform that feels both familiar and festive: rooted in the franchise’s long lineage while also tailored for a marquee outdoor stage. In a matchup that pits tradition against tradition, the Rangers’ Winter Classic look becomes part of the story as much as the game itself.