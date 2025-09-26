Max Fried teases Yankees’ unfinished mission despite record-setting season

Max Fried has been everything the New York Yankees hoped for in his first year in pinstripes. The left-hander has delivered a career-best season, posting 19 wins, 5 losses, 32 starts, a 2.86 ERA, and 189 strikeouts. The 19 wins mark the most in his nine-year MLB career, a milestone he never reached during his time with the Atlanta Braves.

Despite the personal success, Fried made it clear that the focus isn’t on his individual numbers. “Not finished yet. It’s been very apparent that the goal of this team is to go to the playoffs, get deep in the playoffs and win the World Series,” he said. His mindset remains locked on October rather than personal accolades.

Fried added that he prioritizes Yankees success above all else. “I like to put a lot of team goals in front of how I individually do,” he explained. “If we come out and go deep in the playoffs and win a World Series, then I’ll say it was pretty successful, but we got a long way to go.”

The Best of the Yankees

Max Fried is the best pitcher the Yankees have this season, at least in terms of his 2.86 ERA—no other starter is below the 3.00 mark. He has been highly efficient for the team despite having one fewer start than Carlos Rodón, with 33 starts total.

Rodón gave high praise for his rotation mate, saying, “Max has been tremendous for us. What a first year as a Yankee.” He suggested that without Fried, the team wouldn’t have gotten this far and that his presence will be necessary in the playoffs.

Manager Aaron Boone echoed that sentiment: “Just everything you would want from a guy at the top of your rotation. He’s just such a pro, so talented, such a great teammate, such an important part of our pitching culture now here. Navigated the season so well.”