The New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the entire MLB are hanging on to the edge of their seats as Kyle Tucker makes up his mind. However, there is a two-time All-Star who is paying even more attention, as Tucker’s decision could determine his future, too.

The Blue Jays must make a decision regarding Bo Bichette. The former Blue Jays shortstop is among the top free agents in MLB. However, he is not quite on Tucker’s level.

Thus, Toronto is putting that topic aside until it knows exactly where Tucker will play next season. The Blue Jays may be emerging as the clear favorites to sign Tucker, but it’s still tough to tell. If Tucker finds his way to Hogtown, then reports suggest Bichette’s return to Toronto can be kissed goodbye.

“I think [the Blue Jays have] already made their choice. They want Tucker,” Bob Nightengale reported during an appearance on Foul Territory. “I think Bichette’s only chance to go back is if they don’t get Tucker.”

Bo Bichette #11 with the Blue Jays looks on from the dugout.

Bichette’s stats

Last season, Bichette saw his production meet his standards after a down year in 2024, when he missed a lot of the action due to injuries. Appearing in 139 games for the Blue Jays in the 2025 MLB campaign, Bichette posted 78 runs, 181 hits, 18 home runs, 94 runs batted in, and 4 stolen bases. Moreover, the 27-year-old recorded a .311 batting average, .357 OBP, .483 SLG, and .840 OPS.

Tucker is first

Despite his strong numbers, Bichette is not being prioritized by the Blue Jays, who are fully committed to the bit as they pursue Tucker. However, the Mets have sent their final offer to lure Tucker away from Toronto and Los Angeles, while the Dodgers are expected to raise the stakes, too. The race is wide open, and only Tucker—if anyone—knows which team is signing him.

Will it be New York? Toronto? Or will the reigning back-to-back World Series champions in Los Angeles sign yet another piece to bolster their dynasty-trending roster? Until Tucker decides, no club can be ruled out.