NY Yankees Rumors: Team has reportedly checked in on a reliever amid Cody Bellinger’s uncertainty

The New York Yankees, one of the flagship franchises in Major League Baseball, have been stirring considerable interest this offseason with their potential pursuit of Cody Bellinger, whose future remains uncertain. Amid this uncertainty, reports suggest the Yankees are looking to bolster their roster by targeting other free agents for the upcoming season.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have expressed interest in reliever Framber Valdez. Valdez has been generating buzz across the league and could serve as a viable backup option should the Yankees fail to secure Bellinger’s signature.

This report indicates that the Bronx Bombers have joined the competitive pursuit for Valdez, who is already a hot commodity in the offseason market. Their city rivals, rumored to be interested in the former Houston Astros standout, add another layer of intrigue to the race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uncertainty surrounding Bellinger isn’t the only challenge facing the Yankees; they’re also contemplating their strategy regarding Bo Bichette. Previously linked to the Yankees for next season, Bichette’s situation took a turn following talks with the Philadelphia Phillies, altering the landscape for the Yanks.

Framber Valdez #59 of the Houston Astros pitches.

Advertisement

Valdez’s potential suitors

If the Yankees aim to aggressively pursue Valdez, they will face stiff competition from other interested teams. In addition to the Mets, the Baltimore Orioles are reportedly keen on securing the pitcher’s services.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: NY Yankees potential Bo Bichette signing could impact Jazz Chisholm’s future

The San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers have also emerged as potential contenders in the race for Valdez, having reportedly engaged in discussions with his management to negotiate a favorable deal for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Yankees could miss out on big names in free agency

As the pool of top-tier free agents ahead of the 2026 season dwindles, the Yankees might find themselves in a precarious position if they fail to secure any marquee signings this offseason.

With uncertainties surrounding Bellinger and Bichette’s reportedly hefty contract demands, the Yankees are navigating a challenging landscape. Meanwhile, other prominent players like Alex Bregman and highly-touted Japanese prospects have already inked deals with rival teams.

Advertisement

Advertisement