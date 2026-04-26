Angels place Logan O’Hoppe on IL amid team’s cold streak despite Mike Trout heroics

Mike Trout is one of the best MLB players of all time. However, he’s had the bad luck of playing in the Los Angeles Angels for his whole career, which means his heroics are usually still not enough to grant his team wins. Now, another roadblock appears as the team had to place catcher Logan O’Hoppe on IL.

Per Foul Territory, Logan O’Hoppe was placed on IL due to a left wrist fracture. The catcher, who is a powerful hitter is now sidelined for the foreseeable future. Hence, it’s even less help for Trout.

O’Hoppe has 16 hits with one home run, alongside nine runs and eight RBIs this season. While homers haven’t been there, he was still a very useful player on offense for the Angels.

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Angels are wasting yet another Mike Trout streak

Trout has had an incredible start to the 2026 MLB season. He’s hit nine home runs in April alone, including four homers in a single game against the Yankees. Once again, Trout is producing at historic levels only for the team to not be able to win games.

Mike Trout clears the wall in Kansas City to open the scoring! pic.twitter.com/bdFD0AwsaU — MLB (@MLB) April 26, 2026

The Angels are 12-16, and 4-7 in their last 11 games. Trout is also leading the MLB in runs right now. Still, the team has very low expectations because of their lackluster roster.

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The Angels are a longshot to go the playoffs

According to baseball reference, the Angels have a 1.3% chance to make the MLB playoffs. Hence, it seems like it doesn’t matter if Mike Trout keeps doing his thing, the team’s expectations are still very low.

As for O’Hoppe, he must recover fastly to see if he can help turn the things around, though he’s been highly inconsistent anyway. Still, it’s better to have him on the diamond that on IL.