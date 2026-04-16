Angels’ Mike Trout sets Yankee Stadium record as HR surge continues vs NY Yankees

Mike Trout launched yet another long ball at Yankee Stadium in the series finale against the New York Yankees, punctuating a historic week in the Bronx. With his latest blast, the Los Angeles Angels‘ superstar etched his name into the venue’s storied record books.

Per MLB researcher Sarah Langs, Trout is the first opposing player in history to homer in four consecutive days at Yankee Stadium. His dominant series performance has breathed new life into an Angels squad that appears determined to shed its recent reputation and compete in the American League West.

Trout’s continued excellence has justified the front office’s offseason pivot to build a more competitive roster around him. By bolstering the rotation with arms like Alek Manoah, the Los Angeles franchise has signaled that they are finally ready to provide their franchise cornerstone with the support needed to make a legitimate postseason push.

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After Yankees captain Aaron Judge joked earlier this week about an “MVP-caliber showdown” with Trout, the three-time MVP has responded with a statement on the field. Having tallied five of his seven home runs this season right here in the Bronx, Trout is proving he remains a premier threat in the heart of the Angels’ order.

Mike Trout is the FIRST EVER opposing player to homer in four consecutive days at Yankee Stadium 🤯



h/t @SlangsOnSports pic.twitter.com/sq7re7oFRn — MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2026

Breaking down Trout’s dominance in the Bronx

Trout’s production during this road trip has been staggering. Prior to the first pitch of today’s series finale, the center fielder had already put up the following numbers through the first three games:

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Mike Trout vs. Yankees (Games 1–3) At Bats: 14 Hits: 5 Batting Average: .357 Home Runs: 4 RBIs: 8 Runs Scored: 5 Stolen Bases: 0

(Games 1–3)

Trout climbs the AL leaderboard

With seven home runs on the season, Trout now sits in a three-way tie for the American League lead alongside Judge and Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez. He trails only St. Louis Cardinals star Jordan Walker, who currently leads the majors with eight long balls.

Ultimately, Trout is silencing any lingering questions about his longevity. Despite his years of service in the Big Leagues, his elite power remains intact, providing the Angels with the offensive anchor they need to remain relevant in a crowded playoff race.

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