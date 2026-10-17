NY Yankees reportedly expected to pursue Japanese phenom Shoki Oda to solve third base problem

Amid ongoing concerns over their depth at third base, a new report links the New York Yankees to Japanese pitching phenom Shoki Oda as a top target for next season.

As the New York Yankees position themselves for a big 2027 season, speculation is already building around how the roster could take shape. Early reports suggest the Bronx Bombers have their sights set on international talent, including Japanese standout Shoki Oda.

According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the Yankees are expected to aggressively pursue Oda once he becomes available for MLB clubs ahead of the 2027 campaign. Sherman also notes that Hanshin Tigers slugger Teruaki Sato remains on New York’s radar as another potential target from Japan.

The Yankees’ interest in target infielders and international depth comes amid rumors that third baseman Ryan McMahon could be on the move, with front-office leaders looking to clear payroll flexibility for winter moves.

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With Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s long-term future in New York also uncertain, questions surround how aggressive general manager Brian Cashman will be in the coming months. The Yankees were heavily linked to several posted NPB stars last offseason but ultimately came away empty-handed, leaving fans eager to see if this winter yields a different result.

Outside executives believe the Yankees would "push harder" for Shoki Oda, per Joel Sherman of the NY Post.



Oda is an 18-year-old prospect from Japan who announced that he will look to sign with an MLB team or NCAA school. pic.twitter.com/IjtEiSweDW — Yankees Worldwide (@NYYWorldwide) October 16, 2026

What Shoki Oda brings to the Yankees if signed

Standing 6-foot-2 with a fastball that touches 97.5 mph, the 18-year-old phenom recently made waves by opting to bypass the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) Draft to pursue a direct route to Major League Baseball. Despite any confusion about positioning on the diamond, Oda’s value to any big-league organization—including the Yankees—lies strictly on the pitcher’s mound.

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If signed by New York as an international amateur free agent, Oda would instantly jump into the upper echelon of the team’s pitching prospect pipeline. Backed by a high-octane fastball, a tight slider, a developing changeup, and a curveball, he projects as a potential top-of-the-rotation starter down the line.

That said, leaping straight from Japanese high school ball to North American professional baseball requires patience. Oda would likely need a multi-year development track in the farm system to build up his workload, refine his command, and adapt to the minor-league grind.

Key takeaways

The Yankees are expected to pursue Shoki Oda ahead of the 2027 season.

ahead of the 2027 season. New York seeks salary cap room following potential departures like Ryan McMahon.

following potential departures like Ryan McMahon. The 18-year-old pitcher bypassed the NPB Draft to pursue a career in MLB.

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